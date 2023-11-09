BTH: Past, Present and Future of Parks in the Mid-South

Funded by the City of Memphis, Memphis Parks oversees 160 parks and playgrounds. However, some parks like Shelby Farms and Overton Park are managed by other organizations or conservancies.

Appearing this week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Carol Coletta, President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, Jen Andrews, CEO of Shelby Farms Conservancy, and Nick Walker, Director of Memphis Parks, discuss what it takes to operate public parks, including budget and routine maintenance.

In addition, guests talk about their thoughts on mayor-elect Paul Young and how the direction local parks may take during his term in office.