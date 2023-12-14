BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Homicide Rate, School Vouchers, More

As of December 1st, more than 360 homicides have been committed in Shelby County this year. Additionally, more than 580 homicides spanning many years remain unsolved.

Ben Wheeler, reporter for the Daily Memphian, has been conducting a data-driven investigation on local crime that includes criminal hot spots, why cases go unsolved, laws that contribute to rising crime and more.

This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with the Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells and the Daily Memphian's Abigail Warren and Ben Wheeler. In addition to crime, guests talk about education — school vouchers, reading requirements, funding and more.

Guests also discuss a possible passenger train rail linking Memphis to other cities like Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Chicago, and New Orleans.