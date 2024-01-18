BTH: Old Northside High School to Become Multipurpose Building

Located in the Klondike community of Memphis, Northside High School closed its doors in 2016 due to low enrollment. With multiple projects underway to revitalize North Memphis, many were left wondering what was to become of the unused Northside High School. Recently,Roshun Austin, President and CEO of The Works, Inc., has been working with partners to turn the old school building into a mixed-use building.

The first three floors will be dedicated to commercial use. Literacy Memphis and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra will have offices there. The fourth floor will be reserved for low-income housing apartments. Given some changes and renovations, the gymnasium and auditorium will stay.

Austin joins Archie Willis III, Founder and President of Comcap Partners, on this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. In addition to discussing the mixed-use renovation of the old Northside High School, guests talk about the challenges of revitalizing neighborhoods like Klondike, and what it means to the neighborhood, as well as to surrounding areas.