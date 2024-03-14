BTH: New Downtown Memphis Commission Chief on Improving the Core

Founded in 1977 by the City of Memphis and Shelby County governments, the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) aims to "ensure downtown development and attract people to invest and live in" the downtown area, says the new President and CEO of DMC Chandell Ryan. To attract individuals and businesses to the area, the DMC uses incentives and grants, though Ryan says it occasionally requires a "carrot and stick" approach to get things done, like cleaning up blighted properties.

On this week’s WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines Ryan joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to talk about the DMC's role and how it operates.

In addition, Ryan discusses DMC funding and the possibility of a second convention hotel.