BTH: Taillight Voting Causing Some Local Businesses to Address State Government

At the beginning of the year, more than 80 Memphis business leaders sent Governor Bill Lee a letter addressing the need for legislation aimed at reducing crime in Memphis — as well as requesting more public defenders and judges, a $50 million investment in tourist zones, bail reform, and more.

Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend says there was an overwhelming consensus among the Chamber to "apply pressure and support," for state government officials to make new crime legislation.

Chance Carlisle, CEO of the Carlisle Corporation, says a year ago the Greater 901 Initiative ran a poll which results shows that "1 in 2 people were considering leaving [the city]. Rerunning the poll in late February — early March, now it's 60%." Carlisle says, "the main reason is crime, not opportunity."

On this week’s WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines Townsend, Carlisle, and President and CEO of FedEx Airline and International Richard W. Smith join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to talk about crime and its relation to business and economic development, investments, and citizenship rate.

In addition, guests talk about present and future projects that aim at enhancing the city for locals and tourist alike.