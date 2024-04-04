© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: U of M President on Decreased Enrollment, Sports, More

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:10 PM CDT

"In the state of Tennessee, in the last five years, the college-going rate has declined from 63 percent to 52 percent," says University of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave.

On this week's WKNO Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, Hardgrave explains that there are many reasons for the drop in college enrollment, like COVID-19, high paying entry-level jobs, the late 2000s recession (which has led to decrease in youth population that is eligible for college) and more.

Hardgrave says U of M expects a 10 to 15 percent decrease in enrollment in the next few years and he explains how it may impact the university.

Hardgrave also talks about what U of M is doing to improve student life, as well as attract funding and new students, including by becoming a R1 research institution and investing in sports.
Behind the Headlines University of Memphis
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
