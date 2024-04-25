BTH: Public Works Director on Filling Potholes, Blighted Properties, Forever Chemicals, More

Interstates, highways, and several other main corridor roads within Tennessee are run by the state and federal authorities, not municipal governments.

Because of this, the City of Memphis does not do maintenance, pothole repairs, litter pick-up, or infrastructure changes on said roads.

The City of Memphis does, however, maintain more than 6,700 miles of local roads, says Robert Knecht, Director of Public Works.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Knecht joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Knecht discusses the Public Works' budget, its involvement with Memphis City Beautiful, residential and commercial code enforcement, illegal dumping, and blighted properties.

In addition, Knecht talks about funding, wastewater treatment and how the City handles any findings of forever chemicals.