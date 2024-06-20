© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: Lakeland & Germantown School Districts

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:51 PM CDT

In 2013, with the merger of Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools, the suburbs quickly separated from the state's largest school district, creating six new districts in Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.

Lakeland's Superintendent Ted Horrell and Germantown's Superintendent Jason Manuel join this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren. The guests discuss challenges within the educational system, and what it takes to run their school districts.

Additionally, guests talk about recent academically related state legislation and how it affects the operations of their schools.
Behind the Headlines The Daily Memphian Memphis Shelby County Schools Local Education
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
