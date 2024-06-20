BTH: Lakeland & Germantown School Districts

In 2013, with the merger of Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools, the suburbs quickly separated from the state's largest school district, creating six new districts in Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.

Lakeland's Superintendent Ted Horrell and Germantown's Superintendent Jason Manuel join this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren. The guests discuss challenges within the educational system, and what it takes to run their school districts.

Additionally, guests talk about recent academically related state legislation and how it affects the operations of their schools.