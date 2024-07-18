© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: Future of Christian Brothers University

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:59 PM CDT

Nationally, colleges and universities have seen a decline in enrollment, often called an enrollment cliff. The recent drop has been attributed to low birth rates around the time of the Great Recession, the cost of higher education vs. scholarships/financial help received, COVID-19, and more.

Christian Brothers University (CBU) recently appointed Chris Englert as interim president. He says he was brought on to "calm nerves" and wants to "map out where [CBU is] going to go." Englert says he has been meeting with CBU faculty, staff, community leaders, and alumni for several weeks.

Knowing enrollment is a significant issue, Englert joins Emily Greer, the chair of the CBU Board of Trustees, on this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines to discuss the future of CBU with host Eric Barnes.
Tags
Behind the Headlines Christian Brothers University (CBU)Local Education
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
