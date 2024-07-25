BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Education, Elections, Controversial Court Cases, More

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board recently passed staff cuts and a $1.8 billion district budget for the 2024-25 school year.

“Half of the positions cut were from vacancies,” says Daily Memphian reporter Laura Testino. "A big push from Interim Superintendent Dr. Marie Feagins was that a lot of these cuts would actually result in fewer central office staff and more people at schools.”

Testino joins host Eric Barnes for a journalist roundtable on this week’s Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with the Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells and the Daily Memphian’s Bill Dries. In addition to the staff cut ramifications, guests talk about what Dr. Feagins has done since taking office and the recent lawsuit involving an after-school Satanic club.

Furthermore, guests discuss the upcoming local elections, new LGBTQ+ court decisions, and crime.