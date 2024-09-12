© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: State of Local Educational System

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:35 PM CDT

Earlier this year, Dr. Marie N. Feagins became the new Superintendent of Memphis Shelby County School (MSCS), the largest school district in Tennessee. From day one, Dr. Feagins has dealt with the local effects of a national teacher shortage, chronic absenteeism, the need to address aging MSCS infrastructure, and more.

Joining this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Dr. Feagins discusses the current state of the local educational system and the decision to eliminate over a thousand positions within the MSCS system. Dr. Feagins explains who was affected by the decision, saying about 600 of those positions were vacancies, and over 200 more of the positions cut were individuals who failed to meet their 3-year teaching permit obligations.

Additionally, Dr. Feagins talks about priorities, private school vouchers, funding, and more.
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
