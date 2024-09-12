BTH: State of Local Educational System

Earlier this year, Dr. Marie N. Feagins became the new Superintendent of Memphis Shelby County School (MSCS), the largest school district in Tennessee. From day one, Dr. Feagins has dealt with the local effects of a national teacher shortage, chronic absenteeism, the need to address aging MSCS infrastructure, and more.

Joining this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Dr. Feagins discusses the current state of the local educational system and the decision to eliminate over a thousand positions within the MSCS system. Dr. Feagins explains who was affected by the decision, saying about 600 of those positions were vacancies, and over 200 more of the positions cut were individuals who failed to meet their 3-year teaching permit obligations.

Additionally, Dr. Feagins talks about priorities, private school vouchers, funding, and more.