BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Local Election Results

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:38 PM CST

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, citizens across the United States went to the polls to vote on Election Day.

Shelby County, TN, experienced some of the lowest voter turnout since 1968, with roughly 54 percent of registered voters casting their ballots, says Eric Barnes, host of WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines.

Joined by the Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells and Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren for this week’s episode, Barnes and guests discuss recent local election results—including three passed gun ordinances and December runoff voting.

Additionally, guests talk about school vouchers and their local impact, especially in Collierville and Germantown school districts.
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
