BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Local Election Results

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, citizens across the United States went to the polls to vote on Election Day.

Shelby County, TN, experienced some of the lowest voter turnout since 1968, with roughly 54 percent of registered voters casting their ballots, says Eric Barnes, host of WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines.

Joined by the Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells and Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren for this week’s episode, Barnes and guests discuss recent local election results—including three passed gun ordinances and December runoff voting.

Additionally, guests talk about school vouchers and their local impact, especially in Collierville and Germantown school districts.