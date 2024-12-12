© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTH: Mayor Young on "Moving Forward" After DOJ Report

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:12 PM CST

Memphis Mayor Paul Young says he and his administration are focused on “solutions” and “moving forward” after the scathing Department of Justice (DOJ) report on the Memphis Police Department (MPD), citing a history of MPD discriminating against Black residents, using undue force, performing illegal search and seizures, and more.

Mayor Young joins this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discusses the response and impact of the DOJ investigation.

Young also talks about public safety, including various policies — old and new — that officials say are helping to reduce the crime rate.

Additionally, Young discusses next year’s city budget, development, and more.
Tags
Behind the Headlines Memphis Police Department (MPD)Department of Justice (DOJ)CrimeCity of Memphis GovernmentThe Daily Memphian
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank