BTH: Mayor Young on "Moving Forward" After DOJ Report

Memphis Mayor Paul Young says he and his administration are focused on “solutions” and “moving forward” after the scathing Department of Justice (DOJ) report on the Memphis Police Department (MPD), citing a history of MPD discriminating against Black residents, using undue force, performing illegal search and seizures, and more.

Mayor Young joins this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discusses the response and impact of the DOJ investigation.

Young also talks about public safety, including various policies — old and new — that officials say are helping to reduce the crime rate.

Additionally, Young discusses next year’s city budget, development, and more.