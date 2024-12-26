BTH: TN Senators on Upcoming TN Legislative Session

In this week’s episode of WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, Democratic Tennessee State Senator London Lamar (District 33) and Republican Senator Brent Taylor (District 31) join host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to offer insights into some of the most pressing issues expected in the Tennessee legislative session in 2025.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, with both senators offering their perspectives on various local and state-wide issues, including crime, development, education, and others that will likely come up in the next legislative session.

Additionally, the senators discuss their thoughts on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation of the Memphis Police Department (MPD) and the recommended consent decree, which could mandate significant reforms to MPD's practices.

With the 2025 session looming, the conversation raises questions about bipartisan cooperation and the challenges of making legislation that effectively addresses the needs of a diverse city and state.