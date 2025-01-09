BTH: Memphis City Council on Public Safety, Education, Guns, More

On Monday, January 9, City of Memphis officials held a press conference, relaying how the overall crime rate in Memphis has decreased. In the briefing, Memphis Mayor Young said the work to reduce crime rates is "not gonna stop until Memphis is a model for other cities."

The announcement came just days before a detailed discussion on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, where Memphis City Council members JB Smiley Jr. and City Council Chair J. Ford Canale joined The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries and host Eric Barnes. The conversation provided additional insights into the city's current public safety efforts and ongoing challenges.

City Council Chair Canale acknowledged the recent crime reports, stating, "The numbers are tending in the right direction, but we are not there yet; it's still a work in progress." He emphasized that the Memphis Police Department (MPD) requires resources to do its jobs effectively, and there is a critical need to recruit and retain good-quality officers

Additionally, guests discussed education, including the ongoing leadership dispute between the Memphis-Shelby County School Board and Superintendent Dr. Marie Feagins.

In conclusion, guests talk about the votes for three gun-control ordinances.