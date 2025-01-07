Memphis Sees Positive Crime Reduction in 2024, City Officials Report

On Monday, January 6, Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Memphis Police Department (MPD) Interim Chief C.J. Davis held a press conference with other city officials. They presented the latest crime statistics and trends, reporting a significant drop in crime across the city in 2024. According to Mayor Young, total crime in Memphis has decreased by over 13%, with notable reductions in key categories, including homicides (down 30%) and motor vehicle thefts (down 39%).

During their briefing, Mayor Young and Chief Davis credited the city-wide reduction in crime to several new initiatives and strategies deployed by the MPD. However, Mayor Young pointed out that some areas, particularly ZIP codes 38131 and 38152, have not seen similar declines. The work to bring down crime rates is "not gonna stop," says Mayor Young, "until Memphis is a model for other cities." Chief Davis reiterated that it's "gonna take more work."

Crime Reduction Initiatives

Chief C.J. Davis attributed the decline in crime to a combination of strategic operations and community-focused efforts. One of the significant programs highlighted was Operation Code Zero, a proactive policing initiative in which large teams of officers focus on high-crime areas for concentrated periods of 8-12 hours. During these operations, officers address various issues, from locating individuals with warrants and performing sex offender checks to tackling reckless driving, drag racing, and finding stolen vehicles.

Another successful program, Saturday Night Live, created by the North Main Precinct in 2024, established a specialized Downtown Compliance Team. This team addresses problems like loitering, permit enforcement, reckless driving, and drag racing. In July 2024, the 15-officer squad conducted a two-night operation in the Downtown area, primarily around BB King and Gayoso. The operation resulted in approximately 20 arrests, including charges of reckless driving, drug offenses, and DUI.

Fugitive Team Expansion

In addition to the above programs, the MPD expanded its Fugitive Team in Fall 2024, adding 25 additional officers to help track down suspects with active warrants and assist in locating individuals identified by investigators. This added workforce aims to increase the department's ability to apprehend fugitives and reduce the number of violent offenders on the streets.

Ongoing Efforts and Focus Areas

While having seen positive results, overall results acknowledge that much work still needs to be done. ZIP codes 38131 and 38152 remain areas of concern, with crime rates in those regions not following the same downward trend. MPD and city officials are exploring additional strategies to address challenges in these neighborhoods.

In Monday's briefing, Mayor Paul Young emphasized that while the decline in crime is a promising sign, the city must continue to evolve and improve its public safety efforts. Mayor Young and Chief Davis committed to building on these programs' momentum, focusing on reducing crime, enhancing community engagement, and strengthening public safety as Memphis enters 2025.

Read the Public Safety & Crime Stats: Year End 2024 report by clicking here.

