BTH: County Commissioners on MSCS, Hospital Deal, $7M Uncollected Fees, and Immigration

This week on WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, Shelby County Commissioners Britney Thornton and Mickell Lowery join Daily Memphian journalist Bill Dries and host Eric Barnes. They discuss key issues facing Shelby County, including the controversial firing of Dr. Marie Feagins, the potential for state oversight of Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS), a multimillion-dollar land purchase for a new hospital, and concerns about financial mismanagement in the Shelby County Clerk's office.

Dr. Marie Feagins' termination has sparked a debate among officials and community members. Commissioner Thornton, an outspoken supporter of Feagins, called the process leading to her removal "flawed" and "questionable."

"I was one of the seven who voted no confidence," Thornton said, referring to the County Commission's resolution expressing mistrust in the MSCS Board. While critical of the school board's handling of Feagins' termination, Commissioner Lowery opted not to participate in the no-confidence vote. He raised concerns about setting a precedent for removing elected officials.

As discussions about potential state intervention in MSCS continue, concerns regarding governance and control are mounting. Thornton cautioned against state involvement, highlighting that historically, local marginalized communities have suffered from state-led initiatives. "The state has given no indicator that they mean well," she stated, underscoring the need for local decision-making in a predominantly minority community. While advocating for local control, Lowery remained open to working with state officials on solutions.

Studies on MSCS facilities under Dr. Feagins' administration revealed vacant and underutilized buildings and approximately $1 billion in deferred maintenance. Both commissioners agreed that a transparent plan to renovate or repurpose these properties is needed. Lowery noted that community members have called for action to prevent further blight.

The conversation also covered the County Commission’s recent approval of a $24.9 million land purchase for a new Regional One Health hospital. Lowery defended the deal, emphasizing that it allows the hospital to build a modern facility while continuing patient care without disruption. Thornton, however, voiced concerns, arguing that the decision was rushed and left too many unanswered questions.

The commissioners also addressed the recent revelation that the Shelby County Clerk's office failed to collect $7 million in vehicle registration fees. Lowery called the situation "unfortunate" and stressed the need for better oversight to prevent similar financial mishaps.

Wrapping up, the discussion shifted to immigration enforcement. Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that provides local law enforcement with additional training and resources for immigration enforcement. Thornton mentioned that she had spoken with the Shelby County Sheriff, advocating for humane treatment in executing state or federal directives. As of Thursday, January 30, Lowery said local law enforcement had not received official orders regarding illegal immigrants and deportation.