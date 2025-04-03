BTH: Journalist Roundtable on School Takeover, MATA, New Jail, and More

This week on Behind the Headlines, a variety of significant issues took center stage, including a potential state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), major changes at the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), the construction of a new high school in Frayser, and a billion-dollar plan to replace the jail at 201 Poplar.

Laura Testino from The Daily Memphian provided updates on the legislation that could transfer control of MSCS from the elected school board to a state-appointed board composed of Shelby County residents.

Initially, a House bill was introduced and intended to be more comprehensive, but it has since been narrowed to focus solely on Memphis. Its justification relies on the Shelby County Commission's vote of no confidence in the MSCS board, which many viewed as politically motivated rather than a genuine call for state intervention.

In contrast, the Senate version of the bill takes a more moderate approach, allowing for increased local input. However, it also includes a provision for statewide school vouchers. This would enable families of any income level to use public funds for private school tuition, extending beyond the measures already passed earlier in the session.

The conversation echoes past debates about education in Memphis. Testino highlighted the troubled history of the Achievement School District (ASD), which was established to improve the state’s lowest-performing schools, most of which are located in Memphis. Out of 33 schools, only six have successfully exited the ASD, and the model is largely considered a failed experiment. A new proposal suggests completely phasing out the ASD and shifting focus to alternative turnaround strategies.

One of the more successful local responses to the ASD was the creation of the iZone, a group of schools under local control that outperformed many ASD campuses. However, as funding declined and incentive pay was eliminated, it became increasingly difficult to maintain the iZone’s success. Interim MSCS Superintendent Roderick Richmond, who was instrumental in launching the iZone years ago, now has an opportunity to revive it, says Testino.

The politics surrounding this potential takeover are layered. Bill Dries of The Daily Memphian noted that many believe the County Commission’s vote triggered the bill, but Dries disagreed, “I think there was [always] going to be takeover legislation of some kind, and it was going to be pointed

right at Memphis-Shelby County Schools.”

Meanwhile, in Frayser, a new high school is under construction on the site of the former Frayser High School and MLK Prep charter school. The $112 million project has experienced cost adjustments and delays. However, Dries said that Mayor Lee Harris hopes that it will set a positive precedent for future school construction throughout the city. The students who will attend the new school are currently enrolled at Trezevant High, which has seen significant growth since the charter for MLK Prep ended.

Testino described the project as a reflection of broader educational efforts that aim to integrate students from both public and former charter backgrounds into a single, unified school community. Trezevant's turnaround initiative, supported by a successful pilot program, could serve as a model for other schools across the state. Kailynn Johnson from The Memphis Flyer highlighted that, beyond academics, new schools boost confidence—not just in education but in the city itself.

The panel also discussed the ongoing changes at the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Interim CEO Bakari Maldon was dismissed following financial audits that revealed questionable spending. This included transactions made through PayPal and Venmo, as well as a $600,000 sponsorship deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, said Johnson. Maldon had complete control of the agency's credit card, which raised concerns. Currently, John Lewis from TransPro—a consultant hired by Mayor Paul Young—is serving as the acting CEO and overseeing a comprehensive review of MATA's operations.

Funding for public transit is still uncertain. City leaders are focused on restoring trolley service downtown to support local businesses and are working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to secure assistance. However, the process of restarting the trolleys is slow due to federal regulations, and some argue that prioritizing bus service should take precedence. A recent report by TransPro indicated that trolley usage remains relatively high post-COVID, said host Eric Barnes, but the report also highlighted various inefficiencies within the system.

The conversation then shifted to the local Shelby County jail at 201 Poplar, which is widely regarded as outdated and unsafe. A proposed bill aims to "increase the sales tax locally from 9.75% to 10.75%," said Barnes. Additionally, he said that the tax increase "would generate more than $1.8 billion over the course of a maximum of eight years it would be in place." The proposal has bipartisan support from Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Mark White. However, there are still questions about whether to rebuild on the existing site or to construct a new facility at a different location.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is making waves with a $10 billion investment at the former Electrolux plant. The facility is being developed without local tax breaks, said Dries. Still, the project has sparked concern due to gas turbines powering the site. A public hearing will now be required before permit renewal, giving local residents a chance to weigh in. There's also speculation that the EPA could exempt xAI from certain environmental rules.

Mayor Young defended the project, said Barnes, emphasizing that it revitalized a long-vacant site and resulted in an $80 million investment in wastewater infrastructure that benefits not only Musk's operation but the community as a whole. On the matter, Dries added that Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, had said that the xAI case underscores the importance of involving health officials in the development planning process at an earlier stage.

Finally, the panel discussed State Sen. Brent Taylor’s change in strategy toward District Attorney Steve Mulroy. Instead of pursuing his original bill to remove Mulroy from office, Taylor is now calling for a performance review by the Tennessee Supreme Court. The guests explored what may have prompted this shift and what might happen next.