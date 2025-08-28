BTH: Jail Debate, MATA Troubles, Crime Trends, and More

On this week's "Behind the Headlines" on WKNO/Channel 10, host Eric Barnes was joined by Daily Memphian reporters Samuel Hardiman and Jane Donahoe, along with Memphis Flyer reporter Kailynn Johnson, for a journalist roundtable on some of the city's biggest stories — from the future of the jail and MATA leadership, to crime trends, xAI development, TennCare cuts, and the city's negotiations with the Grizzlies.

The discussion began with an update on the status of a proposed new Shelby County Jail. Hardiman mentioned that the County Commission has established an ad hoc committee to examine the issue. However, Sheriff Floyd Bonner has cautioned that a new facility will not address deeper problems, such as overcrowding, intake delays, or drug trafficking. "There seems to be more momentum to replace what is a dilapidated building in the heart of Downtown," Hardiman said, but the location of the new facility remains a point of contention.

Former councilman Kemp Conrad has pitched the Firestone site in North Memphis as a possible location. Donahoe explained that Conrad's group is seeking $350,000 for a feasibility study, but the commission has delayed its decision until Oct. 9. Alternatives include Shelby Farms or rebuilding Downtown. Still, concerns persist that moving courts and attorneys out of the city center could further weaken Downtown office occupancy.

Conditions at the current jail remain severe. Barnes cited data showing the facility, built for about 2,400 people, now averages 2,800 inmates. Booking times, once 20 hours, have surged to more than 80. Donahoe added, "The time it takes to process a person into the jail was up to 83 hours… three and a half days… that's a very long time to be waiting to even be in the system."

The discussion then turned to the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Johnson reported that the search for a permanent CEO has been temporarily halted after the City Council decided to appoint a trustee to oversee the process. She also mentioned that riders are still reporting missed routes and accessibility issues, despite MATA's assurances of improvement.

Hardiman added that while the council does not have statutory authority over MATA, it does control most of its funding: "Every nickel and dime you get out of the city of Memphis, you need to show us where it's going."

Crime statistics also drew attention. New data show that overall crime in Memphis is down 20 percent through June 2025, with vehicle thefts decreasing by 36 percent and car break-ins by 40 percent compared to the previous year. Despite the drop, State Sen. Brent Taylor and State Rep. John Gillespie have requested a TBI audit, citing concerns from constituents. Hardiman pressed Taylor on evidence of felonies being downgraded; Taylor replied that he had only "heard from individuals."

Meanwhile, community concerns persist regarding xAI's expanding data center operations. Johnson said the NAACP and other groups have been canvassing in Whitehaven, stressing environmental justice. Hardiman highlighted that xAI's planned private natural gas plant in Southaven could emit up to 500 tons of nitrogen oxides annually, making it the region's second-largest polluter after the airport. "I'm not sure many people on this panel would want a power plant in their backyard," he said.

The roundtable also discussed federal policy changes that could impact TennCare. Johnson pointed to estimates that cuts could drastically increase Tennessee's uninsured population, affecting children and families in Shelby County, where roughly 240,000 residents rely on TennCare. Barnes cited a Kaiser Family Foundation estimate that 40,000 Tennesseans could lose Medicaid coverage and 240,000 more could lose Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Finally, the conversation turned to the Memphis Grizzlies' lease negotiations. Hardiman reported that the team and local governments have agreed in principle on $550 million in renovations for FedExForum but have yet to finalize the terms of a new lease. He added that franchise owner Robert Pera could make billions by relocating the team, but has shown no indication of leaving Memphis. Donahoe summed up the civic sentiment: "I think any good Memphian would admit to wanting the Grizzlies to stay put at FedExForum in Downtown Memphis."