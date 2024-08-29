Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

-
A police officer and an 18-year-old suspect died in an exchange of gun fire early Friday morning.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released edited and redacted clips of body camera and dash camera footage from a fatal traffic stop in June. The stop culminated in a Sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting the 21-year-old driver, and the deputy being hospitalized with critical injuries.
Investigators say the friends and family of Anthony Warner are cooperating as they try to piece together the motive behind the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The 63-year-old
Updated at 7:23 p.m.After a violent clash between protesters and Memphis police Wednesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the…
Black lawmakers in the state legislature are calling for an independent investigation into text messages sent by House Speaker Glen Casada and his now...
The state’s top law enforcement agency promised a complete and thorough investigation into the fatal shooting of a Nashville man by a city police...
Memphis, TN – An investigation into Millington's…