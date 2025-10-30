BTH: Millington Leaders Discuss Growth, Public Safety, and Future Expansion

On this week's "Behind the Headlines" on WKNO/Channel 10, Millington City Manager Frankie Dakin and Executive Director of the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Chris Thomas joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss growth and development in Millington, as well as the city's approach to steady expansion, infrastructure, and public safety.

When asked what people most misunderstand about Millington, Dakin pointed to the Navy base that continues to anchor the local economy. "I think picking up on the message that we are an engine [of] growth for Shelby County and West Tennessee and that is something we are really proud of," he said. "One misconception that I hear out in the community is that the Navy base left in the late 90s. And we're still fighting that."

He emphasized that the local naval base, Naval Support Activity Mid-South, remains one of the largest employers in the region, with "between 6,500 and 7,500 employees any given day." Dakin added that many who retire from the base choose to stay in Millington, driving both housing demand and workforce growth.

Thomas noted that Millington's reputation has evolved significantly. "For years, Millington unfortunately had 'the bad reputation' as far as all of the municipalities," he said. "But what has happened in the last ten years, especially the last five years [is that] people don't understand that it is a very safe city, very family-oriented."

When discussing Millington’s rapid commercial and residential growth, Thomas said communication with residents has been essential. "The city is doing a great job about handling controlled growth," he said, adding that residents have been largely supportive of new businesses such as Target and Academy Sports. He added that growth is extending beyond new developments, pointing to efforts to revitalize South Millington and support locally owned shops along Navy Road and U.S. 51.

Dakin said the city's police department and collaboration with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office have been critical to maintaining safety. "We have the lowest tax rate among cities in Shelby County that actually maintain a police department," he said. "We can't stress enough that growth and the success we are seeing in our community, it starts and ends with public safety."

The discussion also touched on infrastructure and planning. "We've got our own water and sewer departments with lots of capacity to grow," Dakin said. "Our real focus is how do we leverage that growth to solve the challenges of residents today?"

Millington's use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) has also helped fund key public improvements. Dakin explained that "TIF is using the private investment dollars to put in public infrastructure," noting that the Millington Farms development, supported by TIF funding, led to the creation of a new connector road that has eased traffic congestion near local schools.

Education remains a core part of the city's growth strategy. Dakin praised the benefits of Millington's municipal school district, established following the 2014 demerger with Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools. "The closer you can get decision-making to the people, the better the system is going to be," he said. He highlighted the new Millington Early Learning Academy, describing it as "the first freestanding public pre-K in the state of Tennessee."

Thomas agreed that Millington's growth is reflected in both its schools and property values. "As a commissioner that voted to help create municipal schools, I now look at each municipality and how the population growth [and] property tax values [have] grown," he said. "The municipalities, from what I've seen, especially Millington, [are] doing a great job."

As both leaders see it, Millington's future depends on keeping that balance between growth and community character. Thomas said he believes that with current and past initiatives and investments in the city, "the future is bright for Millington."