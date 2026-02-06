BTH: Lawmakers weigh school governance, crime, and immigration issues

This week on WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines," Tennessee State Representative Mark White and State Senator Brent Taylor joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. They discussed a Republican-backed education proposal that would temporarily place Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) under state control. Additionally, they shared their stances on public safety and immigration issues affecting Memphis and Shelby County.

Much of the conversation focused on education, particularly a proposal backed by Republicans that is currently under consideration. This proposal could temporarily place MSCS under state control following a $6 million forensic audit approved by the General Assembly last year.

White said that the preliminary audit information has reinforced his belief that legislative intervention is necessary. "When you have that kind of organization or corporation, there is no record trail," White said. "There's no [clear] management of all the data and the records and the contracts. It's just not there. And so there's no accountability at this point."

Taylor argued that the severity of the issues requires establishing a state-appointed board of managers with authority over the elected school board, similar to the model used in Houston. "The problems are so deep, so systemic that an elected board who is busy making political decisions is incapable of turning this around," Taylor said. "It will take a board of managers removed from politics to make the tough decisions."

The lawmakers announced that the proposed board of managers will operate for a minimum of three years, with the possibility of an extension, before authority is returned to a locally elected board.

The conversation then shifted to criminal justice legislation, including a bill that would require district attorneys to disclose when charges tied to multi-agency task force arrests are reduced, dismissed, or declined. Taylor said the goal is disclosure, not interference with prosecutorial discretion. "This is not about undoing some decision that D.A. Mulroy makes," Taylor said. "It's just about disclosing when he uses that discretion."

The episode also touched on immigration-related proposals introduced this session, including measures aimed at illegal immigration and enforcement. White said his concern centers on the strain on schools and public resources. "The illegal migration is putting a tax burden upon the citizens of Tennessee as well as Memphis," he said.

Taylor emphasized that enforcement efforts should focus on individuals in the country illegally. "We want illegal aliens that are here to be picked up by ICE and deported," he said.

Barnes noted that many of the issues discussed are likely to remain central topics as the legislative session continues, with further debate expected in the coming weeks.