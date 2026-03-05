BTH: Journalist roundtable on crime, education, and more

Crime rates in Memphis are continuing to fall in early 2026, according to data recently discussed on this week's WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines," where host Eric Barnes led a journalist roundtable with Memphis Flyer reporter Toby Sells and Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries and Laura Testino.

Barnes opened the conversation by citing recent statistics from Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis showing large year-over-year declines in major crimes.

"There were 48%, call it 50%, fewer Part 1 crimes," Barnes said, referring to offenses such as homicide, rape, burglary, and larceny. "From 3,700 to 1,900. There was a 40% drop in February from '25 to '26. Motor vehicle thefts were down 68% year to date compared to the same number last year."

These statistics show a continued decrease in crime that started approximately two years ago, according to Dries.

"Obviously, the main elements of the task force, not including immigration, have accelerated a decline that was already underway starting about two years ago," Dries said.

He acknowledged that there are still disagreements regarding the factors contributing to the improvement.

"The folks who wanted the federal surge here … continue to say that the drop in crime is totally and completely attributable to the task force," Dries said. "The cops and the city leaders, Mayor Paul Young, continue to say, no, it's helped, but the crime decline was underway long before that."

Barnes mentioned that the city has welcomed assistance from federal law enforcement, including the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals; however, local officials state that these efforts were added to existing strategies.

As crime declines, Sells said many residents are asking what comes next.

"We've got these low crime numbers," Sells said. "What's next? Do we build back business? How do we use this moment in time that we've got here?"

Beyond crime, the roundtable also turned to developments in the Tennessee legislative session. Testino said lawmakers are closely watching an ongoing forensic audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools as debate continues over a proposed state takeover of the district.

"We will potentially see [the bill] pick back up again once this interim forensic audit report is made public and completed in mid to late March," Testino said.

The proposal could eventually place oversight of the district with a state-appointed board, though details of the board's operations remain unclear.

"The bill to do the takeover really doesn't have much of any policy prescriptions," Barnes said, noting that many questions remain about what actions such a board would take if the measure passes.

Lawmakers are also considering other legislation, including a proposal that could override local restrictions on hunting within city limits. Sells stated that the bill would effectively allow hunting in areas such as Memphis if state requirements are met.

"What that would effectively do if that overruled the city laws on that was you could hunt inside Memphis and Shelby County," Sells said.

The panel reviewed upcoming local elections, including the May primary for Shelby County mayor and other county offices, as well as school board races, which will now proceed as planned following a lawsuit by the board.

With several months of elections ahead, Barnes noted that Tennessee voters will head to the polls multiple times this year.

"May is the primary, then we go to August, and we've got November," Barnes said. "November is big."