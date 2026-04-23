BTH: U.S. Attorney for the Western District of TN outlines crime reduction strategy

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Michael Dunavant says the federal government’s role in Memphis’ ongoing crime reduction effort has centered on what he calls “aggressive prosecution” of violent offenders, particularly those involving illegal firearms.

Speaking on WKNO/Channel 10’s “Behind the Headlines” with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Aarron Fleming, Dunavant described the Memphis Safe Task Force as a coordinated effort between federal, state, and local agencies aimed at reducing violent crime across the city.

“The presidential executive order ordered hyper-vigilant policing and aggressive prosecution,” Dunavant said. “So aggressive prosecution is, in fact, what we do at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

He defined that approach as “charging the highest and most readily provable offense under federal law and seeking the maximum guideline sentence, under federal law.”

According to Dunavant, the results have been significant. “Violent crime in all major categories is down about 42% during the operational period since October 1 until the present,” he said, calling the drop “extraordinary.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 368 people federally as part of the task force, with the majority of cases involving illegal firearm possession.

“The vast majority of those are prohibited people in possession of firearms or using or discharging firearms in the city,” Dunavant said, including convicted felons and others barred from having weapons under federal law.

While thousands of arrests have been made overall, Dunavant said only a small portion involve immigration-related cases handled by his office. “Less than 10% have been taken into custody as a result of not lawfully being in this country,” he said, noting most of those individuals are handled by federal immigration authorities rather than prosecuted locally.

Dunavant also emphasized the differences between federal and state systems, particularly when it comes to sentencing. “The short answer is yes,” he said when asked whether federal defendants serve their full sentences. “They do the time in custody.”

He argued that focusing on repeat and violent offenders has had a deterrent effect. “We are targeting the most violent, the most dangerous, and the most repeat offenders,” Dunavant said. “I believe that that is incapacitating them and deterring them.”

As for how long the task force will continue, Dunavant said there is no set end date. “We will continue this task force operation … until Memphis is safe,” he said.