BTH: Journalist roundtable on xAI, budget season, education funding, and more

Journalists on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 "Behind the Headlines" examined recent developments involving xAI, local government budgets, conflicts over school funding, and infrastructure challenges impacting Memphis and Shelby County.

Much of the discussion centered on xAI's proposed graywater facility, which would use treated wastewater instead of drawing from the Memphis aquifer to cool the company's data center operations. Memphis Flyer reporter Toby Sells noted that concerns have increased after xAI seemed to retreat from its earlier plans for the project.

"Everybody celebrated that as a move for environmental stewardship," Sells said. But after the company indicated the facility was no longer an immediate priority, he said, "that set off alarm bells."

City officials recently sought clarity from xAI representatives and the Memphis administration regarding the project's future, according to Sells. While there were indications that the facility could still move forward, he stated that public answers remained limited.

"And it really goes into the cloak and dagger of this whole thing," Sells said. "Every step along the way has been met with this kind of walls and layers of secrecy about this thing."

Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries said the lack of transparency has fueled criticism of the project.

"There is a pretty persistent strain of political opposition to this," Dries said. "And the secrecy has really helped to fan the flames of the movement."

The panel also discussed new agreements that will allow other artificial intelligence companies to utilize computing capacity at xAI's facilities in Memphis. Sells mentioned that Anthropic and Google are among the companies expected to take advantage of this space, highlighting the increasing importance of Memphis in the rapidly growing AI industry.

In addition to discussions about xAI, the conversation shifted to utility governance. Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren highlighted upcoming changes to the Memphis Light, Gas and Water board, which will provide Bartlett and Collierville with voting representation due to state legislation approved this year.

Warren said suburban leaders have advocated for voting authority for years because many residents outside Memphis rely on MLGW services. "I think it's more to give, you do have 30% of your rate payers living outside the suburbs," she said. "I think it's to have voting representation and have a say, really, that counts."

The journalists also examined local budget discussions, including sanitation fee increases in Germantown and ongoing questions about sewer infrastructure capacity throughout Shelby County.

Dries noted that Memphis has changed its approach to sewer expansion in recent years, as city leaders balance growth with the demands of infrastructure and housing goals.

"We want to build up, we don't want to build out," Dries said, describing the philosophical change adopted during former Mayor Jim Strickland's administration.

Funding for suburban school districts is a significant issue this budget season. Warren noted that several districts claim they have not received the complete financial support mandated by longstanding funding formulas linked to local property taxes.

The discussion ended with a debate regarding funding for improvements at AutoZone Park, where the Memphis Redbirds have requested around $5 million for upgrades. Some city council members raised concerns about continuing to invest in the facility, while others argued that the stadium is a vital asset for Downtown.

Before ending the program, host Eric Barnes reflected on the passing of former WKNO President and CEO Mike LaBonia, crediting him with helping expand local programming and encouraging the creation of "Behind the Headlines."