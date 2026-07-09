BTH: Mickell Lowery on his campaign for Shelby County Mayor

As Shelby County prepares for the Aug. 6 election, Democratic nominee for Shelby County Mayor, Mickell Lowery says the next mayor should prioritize strong local leadership, invest in education and infrastructure, and collaborate with state leaders while maintaining local control.

Those issues were among the topics of this week's WKNO/Channel 10 "Behind the Headlines," where Lowery joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss school governance, county finances, public safety, and economic development.

One of the first topics was the ongoing dispute over the state's effort to place Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) under an oversight board. Lowery said he believes Shelby County should continue to be governed by locally elected leaders while the courts determine the legality of the state's actions.

"I think that Shelby County should be governed by Shelby Countians," Lowery said. "There's nothing wrong with obviously letting the courts determine what happens . . . we need to make sure that everything's above board."

Lowery said the legal challenge should not prevent the elected school board from continuing its work.

"The business of our schools cannot stop," he said. "The business has to continue, educating our children has to continue, and then let the courts decide."

The discussion also centered on Shelby County's newly adopted budget. Lowery defended the county's first property tax increase in over 15 years, stating that it would fund investments in pre-K education, support county employees, and enhance infrastructure, all while ensuring the county's financial stability.

When asked about major capital projects, Lowery called a new Regional One Health facility both a healthcare necessity and an economic investment.

"We need to make sure we're investing in Regional One," he said. "We need a world-class trauma center here in Shelby County."

He also said replacing the aging Shelby County Jail should remain a priority, while emphasizing the need for a long-term funding plan.

Throughout the discussion, Lowery stressed the importance of working with state officials despite policy disagreements.

"I can disagree with you, but also where's the compromise?" he said. "We have too much generational development just to stand in our corners and just throw things back and forth at each other."

Lowery also expressed support for ongoing economic development, including businesses like xAI, while stressing that companies should operate transparently and be eco-friendly.

"I support any business that's gonna be here and be a good public partner for Shelby County when it comes to making sure our environment is safe," he said.