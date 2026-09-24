BTH: Mickell Lowery outlines priorities as newly elected Shelby County mayor

Newly elected Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery says stabilizing the county’s finances is his top priority while his administration also begins tackling several major issues, including Regional One Health, 201 Poplar, and education.

Lowery joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries on this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 program, “Behind the Headlines,” to discuss his initial weeks in office and some of the challenges ahead.

One of the most pressing issues is the county's financial situation. Lowery described it as a cash flow issue, partly related to the timing of property tax revenue. He said that his administration aims to avoid continuing to rely on borrowing to cover funding gaps.

“It is a cash flow issue. It's not that we won't have the revenue, but we get our revenue from property taxes, and they all come out at a certain time,” Lowery said. “But again, this is not a precedent that we want to continue to see going forward.”

Lowery has hired Brian Collins as the county’s new chief financial officer and said the administration is conducting a financial review to examine both expenditures and revenue. Rebuilding the county’s fund balance is also a priority, he said, particularly as Shelby County considers major projects that could require borrowing.

One of those projects is building a new Regional One Health hospital. Lowery said funding for this project is still being secured, and the county will need help from various entities as it assesses what it can afford.

“We know it's extremely important,” Lowery said. “The work that Regional One does on a daily basis when it comes to trauma and burn, and everything else, and taking care of our residents who may not have the financial capacity is extremely important.”

Lowery said he has begun building relationships with state officials and expects to seek additional resources for the hospital. He also said his administration intends to work with state leaders even when disagreements remain over other issues.

“There are a myriad of things that I disagree with happening on with our state, with state interventions and everything else,” Lowery said. “I've made no secrets about that. However, that doesn't mean I can't go work with them on things that help to make our community better.”

Conditions at 201 Poplar pose another significant challenge for the new administration. While the Shelby County Sheriff is responsible for jail operations, county government funds major repairs and capital improvements. Lowery said the immediate priority is ensuring the facility is safe for employees and detainees while officials determine a long-term plan.

“We want to make sure that that environment is safe, the people who work there and the people who live there. They're all our responsibility,” Lowery said.

In addition to the work ahead for his administration, Lowery talked about several key education priorities, including expanding access to pre-K, enhancing mental health support in schools, and creating more workforce development opportunities for high school students. He also wants the county to have a greater say in decisions regarding the locations of new schools and the future of buildings after schools close.

On economic development, Lowery said he wants the county mayor to play a more direct role, particularly when businesses are considering relocating to, expanding in or establishing operations in Shelby County. He believes mayors should be “at the tip of the spear” in these efforts.

That approach extends to data centers, where Lowery said he supports economic development but believes the county needs to slow down and put safeguards in place to protect residents and the environment.

“I think we need to make sure we slow down and put some guardrails in place,” Lowery said. “Again, I welcome economic development, but we gotta make sure we're doing it safely, where our environment and our people are protected.”

When discussing his transition team's final meeting, Lowery thanked its members for their work and said their recommendations would continue helping shape his administration’s priorities as he begins his four-year term as the mayor of Shelby County.

“I appreciate their time, appreciate their work, but the work doesn't stop just because of this meeting,” Lowery said.