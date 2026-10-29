BTH: Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy on progress and challenges in the criminal justice system

From increased federal law enforcement activity to overcrowded jails and court backlogs, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says the local criminal justice system continues to face significant challenges.

Mulroy discussed these issues, along with proposed constitutional amendments and lessons learned during his first four years in office, on this week's WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines" with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

More than a year after the Memphis Safe Task Force arrived, Mulroy offered differing assessments of its three main components: federal law enforcement agencies, the National Guard, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He credited agencies such as the FBI, ATF, and DEA with helping address a longstanding backlog of about 10,000 outstanding arrest warrants in Shelby County. However, he questioned the effectiveness of the National Guard's presence, arguing that the estimated $9 million to $10 million spent each month could be better allocated towards police recruitment and violence prevention programs.

"If you gave me $9 or $10 million a month and said, 'Use it in the most effective way to reduce crime,' I would not have picked that way," Mulroy said.

Mulroy also criticized ICE operations, claiming that immigration enforcement has made Latino immigrant communities less inclined to report crimes, share information with law enforcement, and cooperate with the criminal justice system.

Mulroy addressed how federal enforcement activities affected local courts and the Shelby County Jail, noting that the General Sessions Court saw a 50% increase in daily dockets during the initial months of the federal surge. He also noted that his office received no additional prosecutors to handle the increased workload.

As Shelby County works to manage the growing caseload, Mulroy said adding two new criminal courts could speed up the judicial process. However, he warned that without additional staffing for his office, these new courts might have limited ability to reduce delays.

The conversation also turned to proposed amendments to Tennessee's Constitution involving bail and victims' rights. Mulroy supported expanding judges' discretion to deny bail in certain serious criminal cases, while questioning whether the state Constitution needs to incorporate existing statutory protections for crime victims.

Looking back on his first four years in office, Mulroy acknowledged that he would have handled public communication differently. He said his early focus on promoting criminal justice reforms overshadowed his office's ongoing prosecution efforts, leaving him vulnerable to criticism that he was soft on crime.

"I think I would have a different communication strategy from the get-go," he said.

Another change Mulroy said he would make is starting his initiative to reduce court delays sooner. He said the effort has reduced the average time to resolve felony cases from about 750 days to 600 days, with a goal of reaching 18 months by the end of the year.

While acknowledging that some delays are beyond his office's control, Mulroy praised his staff for improving the indictment process and stated that reducing case backlogs remains a top priority.