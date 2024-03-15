“The Tomorrow Game” Is Sudhir Venkatesh's Chronicle of Violence in South Side Chicago | Book of the Day

Venkatesh, a professor of sociology and African American studies at Columbia University, tells a true story (with names changed to protect privacy). In an interview with Weekend Edition Saturday, Venkatesh tells Susan Davis about the systemic and cultural challenges that kids face in poor neighborhoods, and says that if we want to solve the problem of gun violence, we must include them in the conversation.

