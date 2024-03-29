In “Poet Warrior”, Joy Harjo Uses Poetry to Deal with Pain and Heal | Book of the Day

Joy Harjo, who has been the U.S. poet laureate since 2019 says she has always been drawn to healing ever since she was little. She even studied pre-med in college. But it wasn't until Harjo heard Native poets that she realized "this is a powerful tool of understanding and affirmation." She shares her poetry and story in the book, Poet Warrior.

