Blurred Family History Gets Questioned in Joseph Han's Debut Novel, 'Nuclear Family' | Book of the Day

In Joseph Han's debut novel Nuclear Family, a Korean family goes through hurdles when one of them is haunted by a long lost family member, crosses a dangerous border, and questions the blurred history of their past. Han shares with B.A. Parker how his own background and upbringing helped tell the story of this book.

