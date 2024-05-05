In 'Freewater' Amina Luqman-Dawson Uses YA Fiction to Dive Deep Into Black History | Book of the Day

In her novel for young adults, titled Freewater, author Amina Luqman-Dawson imagines a world inside the swamp's colonies, filled with freedom, love, and change. In an interview with Here and Now's Celeste Headlee, Luqman-Dawson talks about her decision to stay away from writing a non-fiction book and the power of historical fiction for teens and kids.

