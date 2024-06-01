Authors Detail the Impact of Colorism in a Novel and a Poetry Collection | Book of the Day

Next is Walking Gentry Home by Alora Young, which chronicles her family's history through nine generations of mothers in her life. Young shares with Leila Fadel about how her stories touch on her skin complexion "as a product of uninvited attention" from people who enslaved her family.

