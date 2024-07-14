Nina Totenberg Writes of Her Friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg in New Book | Book of the Day
In Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, NPR's own Nina Totenberg documents her friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and how it would sometimes be at odds with their professional duties.
Totenberg talks with Steve Inskeep about their respect for each other's obligations as a journalist and a Supreme Court judge, and how they lifted each other up in a time when women were even more undervalued.
