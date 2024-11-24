In 'Surrender,' Bono Opens Up About How Faith Informs U2's Music | Book of the Day
Bono probably needs no introduction at this point. In this episode, the U2 frontman, philanthropist, and now author sits down with NPR's Rachel Martin to talk about his new memoir, Surrender.
He explains how his connection to a higher spiritual power works with rock-and-roll across U2's discography and why he's reached a point in his life where he just wants to "shut up and listen."
