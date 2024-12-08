'Cooking From the Spirit,' 'The Way Home' Make Beauty out of Simple Ingredients | Book of the Day
In this episode, two cookbook authors recount their relationship with food and how it's led them to unlikely places.
First, actor and TikTok sensation Tabitha Brown tells NPR's Michel Martin about going vegan and connecting with an online audience through plant-based recipes. Then, restaurant owner Kardea Brown talks to Here & Now's Celeste Headlee about connecting with her family's roots in the kitchen and honoring the Gullah Geechee people's traditions.
