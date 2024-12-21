Fat Joe Looks Back on His Rise from School Bully to Rapper in 'The Book of Jose' | Book of the Day

His new memoir, The Book of Jose, goes back to his childhood in New York and his early days rapping in the Diggin' in the Crates Crew. In this episode, he opens up to NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about why he's committed to his community and how becoming a "big boy, financially" might mean putting a pause on new music.

