Science Fiction Meets Autobiography in the 'Haunting of Hajji Hotak' | Book of the Day
Displacement, identity and the aftermath of warfare are themes running through today's episode on The Haunting of Hajji Hotak.
Author Jamil Jan Kochai talks with Ari Shapiro about why he used elements of science fiction like video games and magical realism to tell a largely autobiographical story of his family's life in Afghanistan before and after the Soviet invasion.
