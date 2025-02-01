Nobel Prize Winner Maria Ressa Knows 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' | Book of the Day

Her new book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator, details the relationship between trust, truth, and democracy and how social media's pull to inflammatory falsehoods can threaten that delicate balance. In this episode, she tells NPR's Scott Simon how the Philippines have become "a testing ground for attacks against America" and how investigative reporting on the matter is worth the risks it poses.

