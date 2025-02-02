© 2025 WKNO FM
Venus Williams' New Book 'Strive' is a Personal Guide to Physical and Mental Health

WKNO
Published February 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

Tennis legend Venus Williams has a lot on her plate. There's her tennis career, of course, but also business pursuits in fashion, interior design, nail art and more.

As a result, Williams says it can be difficult for her to find balance. In her new book Strive, she details eight steps she follows in pursuit of this balance between her mental, physical and emotional health. In today's episode, Williams speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about learning from an early-career loss at the U.S. Open, resting more and living with an autoimmune disease.
Tags
Book of the Day | NPR Specials