Dawn Turner's memoir 'Three Girls From Bronzeville' Explores Race and Resilience | Book of the Day
Journalist Dawn Turner grew up in Chicago's historic Bronzeville neighborhood in the '70s.
Her memoir chronicles the dreams shared between her younger sister, her best friend, and herself – and the disparities that Black girls experience in the quest for their own American Dream. In today's episode, Turner opens up to Here & Now's Celeste Headlee about where her path diverged from those of her friend and sister, and how transcendence looks different for everyone.
