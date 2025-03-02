In 'Made With Love,' Olympic Diver Tom Daley Finds Peace Through Knitting | Book of the Day

How do professional athletes unwind? For Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, the answer is simple: with a needle and some yarn. In today's episode, he speaks to NPR's Elissa Nadworny about why he picked up knitting and crocheting, and how it's become a sort of meditative practice for him. His new book, Made With Love, dives into his passion for the craft, and offers readers tips and patterns to create anything from a scarf to a dog hat.

