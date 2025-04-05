Lizzie Stark Traces the History and Cultural Impact of the 'Egg' | Book of the Day

The egg can be found anywhere from a breakfast plate to an Easter basket to a science museum.

As author Lizzie Stark details in her new book, Egg: A Dozen Ovatures, the egg is not just an intrinsic part of many culinary traditions – it's also a cultural and artistic symbol across a variety of cultures. And as she tells Here & Now's Jane Clayson, yes – it did come before the chicken.

