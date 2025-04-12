In 'A Living Remedy,' Nicole Chung Reflects on Anger, Grief and Failed Systems | Book of the Day

Nicole Chung's first memoir, All You Can Ever Know, recounts her story growing up adopted – a young Asian American woman in a predominantly white town in Oregon — and her journey to retrace her roots.

Her new memoir, A Living Remedy, takes a closer look at Chung's adoptive parents and their financial struggles throughout her life, up until they both died within a year of each other. As she tells NPR's Steve Inskeep, her grief coalesced with a deep resentment for the social systems she felt should've taken better care of her family.

