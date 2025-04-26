Sathnam Sanghera Examines the UK's Imperialist History in 'Empireland' | Book of the Day
Sathnam Sanghera's new book, Empireland, focuses on how British imperialism shaped the trajectory of that country's history. But as he emphasizes in his opening chapter, the U.S. – much like the rest of the world – is not exempt from being a part of that story.
In today's episode, Sanghera speaks with NPR's Scott Simon about how he came to understand that fraught history through his own personal experiences as a Sikh man in Britain, and why that particular empire stands out from the rest for him.
