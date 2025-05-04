Mary Louise Kelly on Her Memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs' | Book of the Day

In her new memoir, All Things Considered co-host Mary Louise Kelly talks about the time she got a call from her son's school nurse while she was boarding a Black Hawk helicopter in Baghdad.

Kelly joined NPR's Scott Simon to discuss this and other stories she shares in It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs – which follows Kelly as she looks at the balance of work and motherhood, intention and memory.

