Rep. Katie Porter Writes About Being a Working Mom in Congress in 'I Swear' | Book of the Day

WKNO
Published May 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Congresswoman and former professor Katie Porter is known for showing up to hearings with a whiteboard to explain complicated topics.

She's now written a book about her life, including what it takes to be a working mom in Congress. One of several prominent Democrats running for the Senate in California, Porter talked with NPR's Juana Summers about her new memoir I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.
