Madeline Miller and Rebecca Caprara Reexamine the Women of Greek Mythology | Book of the Day

Today's episode starts with a familiar feeling – the way your heart drops when a book character that you love doesn't get the outcome you wanted for them. But the authors we hear from both took that and ran with it, writing new outcomes for the women of Greek mythology they think are misunderstood.

First, Madeline Miller tells NPR's Barrie Hardymon about her novel Circe, which details the goddess's backstory. Then, Tiziana Dearing at WBUR's Radio Boston speaks with Rebecca Caprara about Spin, her re-telling of Arachne the weaver's tale.

