'My Powerful Hair' and 'Contenders' Tell Stories of Indigenous Heritage | Book of the Day

Today's episode features two children's books about Indigenous Americans.

Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with author Carole Lindstrom and illustrator Steph Littlebird about their new picture book My Powerful Hair, which tells the story of a girl who grows her hair long, something her grandmother was not allowed to do.

Then, NPR's Miles Parks talks with Traci Sorell and Arigon Starr about Contenders: Two Native Baseball Players, One World Series. It tells the story of Charles Bender of the A's and John Meyers of the Giants, who competed in the 1911 World Series.

