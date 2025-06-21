Matika Wilbur Photographs Native American Tribal Nations in 'Project 562' | Book of the Day

Matika Wilbur is from the Swinomish and Tulalip tribes in Washington state. In 2012, she left Seattle with one goal: to photograph and interview members of all 562 federally recognized Native American Tribal Nations.

The result, Project 562, weaves together nuanced and detailed portraits of Indigenous cultures, both visually and narratively.

Wilbur tells NPR's Melissa Block about why she wanted to break away from stereotypical representations of Native Americans, and how she thinks about an Indigenous future.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.